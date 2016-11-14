Trump's choice for one of his top advisers has been met with a storm of criticism

Mark Abadi

President-elect Donald Trump announced Sunday that his controversial campaign CEO, Steve Bannon, will play a major role in his administration, setting off a firestorm of criticism.

Bannon, who edited the alt-right news site Breitbart before joining the campaign, was named Trump’s chief strategist, the president-elect said in a statement. Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus was named Trump’s chief of staff.

While the news didn’t come as a surprise — Bannon was expected to have a role in Trump’s staff — it triggered an outpour of criticism from pundits on social media.

Many users pointed to what they considered racially charged, discriminatory rhetoric used on Breitbart under Bannon’s leadership. John Weaver, an adviser to Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich, said his appointment meant the “racist, fascist extreme right” was “footsteps from the Oval Office.”

Here’s a glimpse at the criticism:

 

 

 

The appointment comes after days of nationwide protests, during which thousands of people took issue with the tone of Trump’s campaign.

Bannon’s appointment stands in contrast to that of Priebus, a party insider considered a generally safe pick for Trump’s administration.

