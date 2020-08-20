Steve Bannon arrested and charged with fraud in connection with 'We Build The Wall' online fundraising campaign

AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File Steve Bannon.

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York have charged the former Trump campaign adviser Steve Bannon with fraud.

Prosecutors on Thursday announced they arrested and charged Bannon, the US military veteran Brian Kolfage, and two others in a scheme to defraud donors to the tune of $US25 million.

“The defendants secretly schemed to pass hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle,” Acting US Attorney Audrey Strauss said.

Prosecutors said they arrested and charged Bannon, Brian Kolfage, and two others in a plot to defraud donors out of $US25 million in a fundraising campaign they claimed was launched to fund President Donald Trump’s border wall. The defendants were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in the scheme.

“As alleged, the defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalising on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretense that all of that money would be spent on construction,” Acting Manhattan US Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement. “While repeatedly assuring donors that Brian Kolfage, the founder and public face of We Build the Wall, would not be paid a cent, the defendants secretly schemed to pass hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle.”

Prosecutors alleged that Bannon used a non-profit identified in the charging document as “Non-Profit-1” to take more than $US1 million from the We Build the Wall fundraiser to “secretly” pay Kolfage and cover hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of his own personal expenses.

Strauss’ office also said that Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea were arrested and charged along with Bannon and Kolfage. Bannon is expected to appear in court later Thursday.

Thursday’s indictment is particularly noteworthy because in addition to involving yet another high-profile Trump surrogate, it comes following days of upheaval at the Manhattan US attorney’s office earlier this year.

In June, Attorney General William Barr sent shockwaves through Washington when he tried to oust then Manhattan US attorney Geoffrey Berman late on a Friday and replace him with a Trump loyalist. After refusing to resign and engaging in a days-long public standoff with the attorney general, Berman ultimately stepped down when Barr said he would appoint Strauss, who was Berman’s deputy, as acting head of the SDNY.

The SDNY conducted its investigation into the defendants’ alleged scheme in partnership with the United States Postal Inspection Service, whose agents ultimately arrested Bannon.

“As alleged, not only did they lie to donors, they schemed to hide their misappropriation of funds by creating sham invoices and accounts to launder donations and cover up their crimes, showing no regard for the law or the truth,” USPIS Inspector-in-Charge Philip Bartlett said. “This case should serve as a warning to other fraudsters that no one is above the law, not even a disabled war veteran or a millionaire political strategist.”

Building a wall on the US’ southern border to limit illegal immigration was one of Trump’s biggest campaign promises in his 2016 campaign, one that Bannon voiced strong public support for. But the president found it difficult to achieve his pledge after he was elected and had to confront the realities of the legislative process.

Kolfage, a US Air Force veteran and triple amputee who supports Trump, launched the “We Build the Wall” campaign in 2018 on GoFundMe with the goal of raising $US1 billion to built the wall in the absence of congressional funding. The campaign raised millions of dollars within days of its launch.

But in early January of 2019, GoFundMe shut down the fundraiser and refunded donors after it became clear that an official border wall could not be built privately and using private funds.

Upon shutting down the GoFundMe, Kolfage said that he and a team of legal, construction, and national security experts had “spent countless hours over the holidays reviewing all issues pertaining to the construction of a southern border wall” but “have all come to the conclusion that the federal government won’t be able to accept our donations anytime soon,” Insider reported at the time.

Kolfage and his collaborators then encouraged donors to redirect their donations over to a new 501(c)4 non-profit called “We Build the Wall, Inc.” which pledged to continue raising funds for the wall.

At this point, prosecutors said, Kolfage, Bannon, and the other two co-defendants, committed fraud by misleading donors about where, exactly, their money would go.

“In particular, Kolfage covertly took more than $US350,000 in funds that had been donated to We Build the Wall for his personal use while Bannon, through a non-profit organisation under his control (“Non-Profit-1″), received over $US1,000,000 from We Build the Wall, which Bannon used to, among other things, secretly pay Kolfage and cover hundreds of thousands of dollars in Bannon’s personal expenses,” the indictment said.

Bannon left the Trump White House in August 2017 following weeks of turmoil and an increasingly rocky relationship with the president and his inner circle.

He was also a central figure in the former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the US election. He cooperated extensively with Mueller’s team and met with federal prosecutors at least four times – twice in February 2018, once in October of that year, and again in January 2019, according to Mueller’s report.

The former Trump adviser also testified for about 35 minutes last fall in the criminal trial against the longtime Republican strategist Roger Stone. Bannon told jurors who ultimately convicted Stone that the informal Trump adviser had been the 2016 campaign’s primary go-to when it wanted information about WikiLeaks’ plans to release damaging stolen materials about Hillary Clinton.

An attorney for Bannon and his spokeswoman did not respond to requests for comment from Insider. Bannon also didn’t reply to requests for comment.

Asked for comment on the Bannon indictment, Trump’s personal attorney Jay Sekulow replied via text: “Not my zone.”

