STEVE BALLMER: 'I Love This Company, And Today Couldn't Be A Better Day'

That’s it for Steve Ballmer.

Effective today, he’s no longer the CEO of Microsoft.

Satya Nadella, who previously led Bing, and led Microsoft’s Server & Tools group, is CEO now.

As part of the announcement of Nadella, Ballmer recorded the following video endorsing Nadella, and wishing him luck: “I have absolutely no doubt that Microsoft is in good hands with Satya and the rest of the SLT that is in place.”

