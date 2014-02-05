STEVE BALLMER: 'I Love This Company, And Today Couldn't Be A Better Day'

Jay Yarow

That’s it for Steve Ballmer.

Effective today, he’s no longer the CEO of Microsoft.

Satya Nadella, who previously led Bing, and led Microsoft’s Server & Tools group, is CEO now.

As part of the announcement of Nadella, Ballmer recorded the following video endorsing Nadella, and wishing him luck: “I have absolutely no doubt that Microsoft is in good hands with Satya and the rest of the SLT that is in place.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us