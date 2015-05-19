A brief history of Steve Ballmer's epic freak-outs

Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is famous for being full of energy. During his 14-year tenure, he often jumped around on stage at events, did crazy dances, and yelled his lungs out.
Ballmer has brought the same intensity to his new role as owner of the Los Angeles Clippers. He bought the basketball team for a record $US2 billion last year.
“I want them to be hardcore,” he told Bloomberg in August, before the season began.
The Clippers were eliminated by the Houston Rockets in the second round of the playoffs Sunday.
To honour the end of Ballmer’s first season as team owner, we’ve taken a look back at some of his greatest moments over the years.
In what was arguably Ballmer's most memorable moment, the then-Microsoft CEO jumped up on a stage, yelling and dancing, before beginning a presentation at an early 2000s Microsoft event. Many people refer to the moment as Ballmer's 'monkey boy dance.'
At a conference in 2008, an attendee asked Ballmer to get up and show his love for web developers. He happily obliged.
Ballmer teamed up with Bill Gates to film a couple of parody shorts that were screened at Microsoft events in the '90s. Here they are dancing like characters from 'A Night at the Roxbury.'
In his last speech before stepping down from his post as CEO, Ballmer cried, high-fived Microsoft employees, and lip-synced to 'The Time of My Life,' also known as the finale song from 'Dirty Dancing.'
Ballmer wasted no time getting everyone pumped up about the Clippers. Here he is making his debut as team owner in August 2014.
Ballmer has been nothing short of entertaining throughout the season. When Fergie put on a surprise performance during a game in January, he went nuts.
He looked extremely happy after Blake Griffin made an acrobatic dunk in Game 1 of the Clippers' playoff series against the Spurs.
But he totally lost his cool when Game 6 in the series came down to the last few plays. The Clippers eventually won 102-96 to force a Game 7, but Ballmer looked like he was on the verge of a nervous breakdown
He jumped and danced around when Chris Paul made an incredible shot to win Game 7 of the first round.
And though the Clippers eventually fell to the Houston Rockets in the second round Sunday, Ballmer really gave it his all from the sidelines.
