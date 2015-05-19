A brief history of Steve Ballmer's epic freak-outs

Mark J. Terrill/AP Ballmer sits courtside at a Clippers game.

Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is famous for being full of energy. During his 14-year tenure, he often jumped around on stage at events, did crazy dances, and yelled his lungs out.

Ballmer has brought the same intensity to his new role as owner of the Los Angeles Clippers. He bought the basketball team for a record $US2 billion last year.

“I want them to be hardcore,” he told Bloomberg in August, before the season began.

The Clippers were eliminated by the Houston Rockets in the second round of the playoffs Sunday.

To honour the end of Ballmer’s first season as team owner, we’ve taken a look back at some of his greatest moments over the years.

