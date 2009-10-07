Microsoft's Secret Weapon In War With Apple: Steve Ballmer's 14-Year-Old Son

Microsoft’s Windows 7 is a big deal launch — the company must convince companies and consumers that it’s not a dud like the last operating system it rolled out, Vista.

So who is Microsoft Steve Ballmer turning to for help?

Big customers like Continental Airlines and Starwood Hotels, of course. So far, they generally seem to like it, Bloomberg’s Dina Bass reports.

But Ballmer is also getting help at home.

Bloomberg: Ballmer says his toughest critic is his 14-year-old son, who has helped find bugs in the software. He put an early version of Windows 7 on his school laptop about 18 months ago, “probably well before he should have,” Ballmer said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.