Steve Ballmer's 12-Word BusinessWeek Interview

Now that it’s out in the open, it’s time for Microsoft to get out and start selling the Yahoo deal. But Steve Ballmer will have to be more persuasive than he comes off in a new BusinessWeek interview. Or at least a little more long-winded.

Here are Steve’s comments, as presented by BusinessWeek, in their entirety:

“The ability to do more, that’s fantastic.” And: “Yahoo, the brand, will live.”

