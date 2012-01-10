Steve Ballmer Was ON FIRE At Today's AT&T Event In Vegas

By all reports, Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer was on fire at today’s AT&T event at the Consumer Electronics Show. If tonight’s keynote is anything like this, it should be exciting to watch — tune in to SAI at 9:30 pm ET for live coverage.



SAI’s Steve Kovach caught this shot of Ballmer greeting HTC’s Peter Chou with a two-handed handshake/back pat

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Here he is using the same two-handed greeting on Nokia CEO (and his former employee) Stephen Elop. As our Steve Kovach noted, “Elop and Ballmer were moving so fast we couldn’t get a clear photo.”

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Here’s a great video that Geekwire’s Todd Bishop shot of Ballmer running on to the stage to greet AT&T head Ralph de la Vega — look at how he flinches when Ballmer raises his second hand.

He even reprised his famous “developers, developers, developers” call at the end, as captured by AllThingsD’s Ina Fried:

