Steve Ballmer Wants Tim Armstrong

AOL CEO Tim Armstrong is telling people there’s no truth to our report that he’d like to sell the company to Microsoft. Don’t buy it.



Everybody knows Tim would love for search negotiations with Microsoft to end in a merger, but everybody also knows that’s not likely to happen.

Rather than buy AOL (AOL) outright, sources tell us Microsoft is more likely to 1) pay a heavy premium to service AOL search and 2) buy an AOL asset, such as MapQuest, that could conceivably boost Microsoft’s search share.

The only reason there’s even talk of a deal beyond a search deal, say sources, is that Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer has, for a long time, wanted Tim Armstrong to work for Microsoft (MSFT). While Tim was still at Google, Steve flew Tim to Seattle in hopes of convincing him to replace Steve Berkowitz as Microsoft’s online chief.

The two are friends and they’ve met one-on-one to discuss possibilities, but there is only a “low probability” for a merger. Talking to sources, we heard over and over that “media is not strategic” for Microsoft. Remember, last year, Microsoft offered to spin MSN into Yahoo in exchange for Yahoo search.

That said: expect the merger talk to continue at least through investment bank Allen & Co’s Sun Valley conference later this summer, where everyone expects Tim and Steve will meet with Allen fixer Nancy Peretsman in a luxury condo/cabin over a delightful fruit plate.

