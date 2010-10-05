Steve Ballmer Might Announce Microsoft's Slate Plans Next Monday

When Microsoft launches Windows Phone 7 next Monday, the company will also carve out some time to reveal its strategy for slate computers, Tom Warren at Neowin reports.



Microsoft has been working with several un-named manufacturers on slate computers. It will have an iPad alternative available for Christmas, says Warren.

We hope not. Microsoft might be feeling the pressure from the iPad, but there’s no need to rush into this. Microsoft should work on a really good product people will really want to own.

Remember when Ballmer revealed a few tablets at CES in January? Where are those things?

