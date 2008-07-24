Steve Ballmer Still Holds Hope For Deal With Yahoo

Or so this small excerpt from his reorg memo would suggest:



I want to emphasise the point I”ve been making all along—Yahoo was a tactic, not a strategy. We want to accelerate our share of search queries and create a bigger pool of advertisers, and Yahoo would have helped us get there faster. But we will get there with or without Yahoo.

If Steve had given up on a Yahoo deal–acquisition or search–he’d probably have just said “we will get there without Yahoo.” This wouldn’t have been right (we don’t think Microsoft will get there), but it at least would have indicated that he was really done.

Of course, the prior sentence (“Yahoo would have helped us get there faster”) is in the past tense, so maybe it’s more accurate to say, “Steve Ballmer is still schizophrenic about Yahoo.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.