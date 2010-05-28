Great rumour: Steve Ballmer Will Be On Stage At Apple's Developers Conference

Update: Microsoft says this is not happening.

Original: A wild rumour ripping around the tech blog world says Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer will be on stage with Apple CEO Steve Jobs when Jobs delivers his keynote address at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

The rumours seem to have started with Trip Chowdhry, an analyst at Global Equities Research via Eric Savitz at Barron’s.

Eric wrote up a note from Trip, who speculated Microsoft will show off its Visual Studio programming tools on stage at WWDC. Trip thinks none other than Steve Ballmer will be giving the presentation.

It seems odd that Apple would allow Microsoft to make programming tools for the iPhone and iPad right after it banned similar tools from Adobe, so maybe that’s not it.

More likely: If Steve Ballmer shows up at WWDC, he could be there to announce a Bing search deal for the iPhone OS.

See Also: Seven Big Features Coming To The New iPhone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.