New Clippers Owner Steve Ballmer Goes Bonkers In Epic Introduction Speech

New Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer introduced himself to fans in an introductory pep rally at the Staples Center on Monday, and he did not disappoint.

Ballmer, the former Microsoft CEO who’s known for his emotional speeches, was beyond excited.

He started chants, professed his love for Los Angeles, gave the crowd his email address ([email protected]), and attempted to usher in a new era of Clippers basketball with overwhelming enthusiasm.

It was a fantastic, passionate speech delivered at a near-scream for 13 minutes.

The best part came at the nine-minute mark, when he told the crowd:

“We’re going to be hardcore. HARD-core. HARDCORE! We’re going to get better everyday. We’re going to be tenacious. Something knocks us down and we’re going to get back and keep coming and coming and coming and coming. Did you watch these guys? That was hardcore! Hardcore baby! Nothing gets in our way, BOOM! Keep coming. HARD-core. The HARDCORE Clippers, that’s us.”

Here’s the entire thing:

The Clippers players were excited/utterly baffled:

Ballmer!

