Microsoft Still Loves Yahoo, Even Without Bartz

At a meeting with financial analysts this afternoon, an audience member asked Microsoft executives if the changes at Yahoo would affect the two companies’ search deal.



CEO Steve Ballmer gave a pretty definite “no.” Here’s what he said:

There are hundreds of millions people every day using Yahoo services….We talked with Tim Morse and our partnership will remain strong, no matter where they want to take their business.

Microsoft’s Online leader Qi Lu — who formerly worked in search at Yahoo — clarified that the contract remains in place regardless of who’s in charge, and said that the leadership change does not alter how Microsoft is working with Yahoo’s engineers, ad sales teams, and platform teams.

