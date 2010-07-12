Steve Ballmer Says Microsoft Is "Hardcore" About Tablet Computing

Steve Ballmer says Microsoft is “hardcore” about making Windows 7 slate computers like the iPad.



Ballmer delivered a keynote speech this morning in Washington DC at the Microsoft Worldwide Partner Conference (WPC). The focus of the speech was on Microsoft’s cloud operations, but Ballmer did say Windows 7 phones and slates were coming this year.

Microsoft listed all the partners for Microsoft’s slates and phones. Twitter user Javiergc posted the below screengrab and highlighted that HP might be working with Microsoft on a slate, after all.

Ballmer also said he expects to sell 350 million Windows units this year.

