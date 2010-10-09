Steve Ballmer On Microsoft Buying Adobe: "No Comment"

Steve Ballmer laughed when asked about the report that Microsoft was interested in buying Adobe. Bloomberg TV captured Ballmer saying, “no comment.” Which means he didn’t deny it.



His follow up is a little weird too. He says, “We got a bunch of CEOs in the audience. Does anybody ever comment about any private — If you’re going to do something you say nothing. And if you’re going to do something, you say nothing. So I’ll be entirely consistent with standard CEO operating procedure.”

We think he meant to say, “If you’re going to do something you say nothing. And if you’re going to do nothing, you say nothing.” But maybe he was trying to be funny?



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.