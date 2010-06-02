One Big Problem With Steve Ballmer Running Microsoft: He's Not A Product Guy

Photo: Associated Press

One big problem with Steve Ballmer‘s tenure as CEO of Microsoft, as opposed to Bill Gates, is that Ballmer does not take enough of an interest in the products Microsoft makes.A former Microsoft employee we spoke with relayed an anecdote that sums up the Ballmer era:



A team at Microsoft built a software program that serves as a sort of digital notebook, allowing users to gather emails, notes and web pages in one place.

When it was time to do a product review of the program with Ballmer, he came into the meeting and said, “I haven’t used it. I’m not the right user.”

The people who built the product were heartbroken. They had spent all their time developing this thing for Microsoft and the CEO hadn’t taken 10 minutes to test it and see what it was like.

Contrast that with Bill Gates, who would do a detailed product review, according to our source. (Or, of course, the product-obsessed Steve Jobs at Apple.) People were excited and terrified for product reviews with Bill Gates, our source says: Terrified because he could shred their weak products. Excited because he gave detailed feedback, making products better.

Under Ballmer’s reign, a product review is less about reviewing the product and more about reviewing the business plan, says our source. Ballmer will ask who’s going to buy the product, how many will be sold, etc.

That’s all well and good, but that’s not the sort of product review that makes great product developers even better.

