WINDOWS 8 AND WINDOWS PHONE: Here's What Microsoft's 2012 Will Look Like

LAS VEGAS — Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is about to give the company’s final opening keynote at the Consumer Electronics show. This is going to be a make it or break it year for Microsoft when it comes to mobile. It’s making a huge bet on Windows Phone, which has received positive reviews but hasn’t done so well convincing consumers to buy.



What we’re expecting Ballmer to talk about:

More on Nokia’s Windows Phone. Nokia just announced the new Lumia 900 for AT&T this afternoon. The phone marks the company’s big comeback to the U.S. We imagine that’s just the start for Windows Phones this year.

Windows Phone apps. Earlier today, Ballmer said the Windows Phone Marketplace reached the 50,000 app milestone, with 300 new apps being added each day. Ballmer will probably expand on that and how Microsoft plans on courting developers to create new apps for the platform.

Windows 8 for tablets. We got an in-depth look at Windows 8 for tablets over the summer. Ballmer will likely show off the latest developments for Windows 8 along with some new hardware from Microsoft’s tablet partners.

Xbox. Even after all these years, Microsoft’s gaming system continues to crush it in sales. We’re expecting Ballmer to provide more sales stats on Xbox and Kinect, along with some details about the newest OS update to the Xbox.

The action starts at 6:30 p.m. Pacific. Refresh this post for updates!

Note: All quotes are paraphrased unless in quotation marks.

