The Fabulous Life Of Billionaire Steve Ballmer





Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer has reportedly won a bidding war to purchase the Los Angeles Clippers from ousted owner Donald Sterling. If the deal goes through, he will pay $US2 billion for the team.

But that hefty sum is just a small fraction of his fortune. According to Forbes, Ballmer has a net worth of $US20 billion, which makes him the 34th richest man in the world.

Ballmer is known in the tech community for being eccentric and high-energy. He also spends his billions in some pretty interesting ways.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.