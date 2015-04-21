Steve Ballmer turned the Lakers' locker room into his owner's lounge for the playoffs

For the second-straight year, the Los Angeles Clippers are the only NBA playoff team in L.A.

The Lakers have historically been the alpha franchise in the city. They even have a larger locker room in Staples Center than the Clippers.

But with the Lakers at home after a 21-61 season, new Clips owner Steve Ballmer is taking advantage of the extra square footage. According to ESPN’s Arash Markazi and others, the Lakers locker room has been converted into an “owner’s lounge” for the immediate future.

Lakers-Clippers is still a fledgling rivalry, but this is a solid bit of taunting.

Ballmer, always energetic, has been in fine form these playoffs:





