We attended Microsoft’s Windows 7 live launch in New York today. The new OS looks great, but the event wasn’t without its awkward moments. For example, here’s a bit where Steve Ballmer play-acted like he was a customer getting talked into buying a new machine. Nothing too embarrassing, just kind of silly. Watch:



