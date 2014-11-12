Steve Ballmer Is Not A Fan Of Obama's Plan For Net Neutrality

REUTERS/B Mathur Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer

Steve Ballmer, former CEO of Microsoft and current owner of the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers, is not on the same page with President Obama on net neutrality.

On Monday,

President Obama said he wants to reclassify the internet as a utility in a new statement released by the White House on Monday. That would allow the Federal Communications Committee to enforce heavier restrictions on it and protect net neutrality.

That also means less competition among private internet providers.

Steve Ballmer is not a fan. Ballmer has tweeeted just 26 times as of this writing, but used one of his tweets on this:

Competition in Internet access working well. Great investment, price pressure. No need to increase @FCC oversight. I disagree #NetNeutrality

— Steve Ballmer (@stevebmicrosoft) November 11, 2014

Clearly, to Balmer, regulation of the internet is not a welcome policy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.