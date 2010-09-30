Ballmer: We'll Make Money From Windows Phone 7 In The Long Run

Photo: AP

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s not worried about making billions in the mobile market in the short run.He just wants Windows Phone 7 to become popular, get a buzz then he says, “we’ll be able to make some money off them.”



Ballmer spoke with the Seattle Times. Here’s what he says about making money from Windows Phone 7, and his take on the Kin Flop:

Q: Windows Phone 7 (a mobile phone platform) is coming out this holiday season. How are you going to turn this into a billion-dollar business for Microsoft?

A: The place to start is, “Are we going to have cool phones out with our software on them this holiday season?” You put aside the questions of how you make money and blah, blah, blah. That’s all interesting in the long run. In the short run (claps his hands and rubs them together), people gotta want these phones. I think they’re going to look pretty good. … If we start the popularity chain and start kind of the buzz around these things, we’ll be able to make some money off them.

Q: What did you learn from the Kin (a mobile phone that Microsoft canceled shortly after it began selling this year)?

A: The No. 1 message from Kin is a message of focus. You only get so many things you can really talk about, communicate, work on with the consumer. You’ve got to be bold, you’ve got to look forward and you’ve got to stay focused. Kin was neither — with 20-20 hindsight — bold enough relative to where the market’s going, and it just defocused activity from Windows Phone.

