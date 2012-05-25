Steve Ballmer Has An 80-Inch Windows 8 Tablet Hanging In His Office

Photo: AP

In an interview with Wired UK, Microsoft Vice President Frank Shaw told the magazine that CEO Steve Ballmer has a massive 80-inch touchscreen Windows 8 tablet hanging in his office.According to Shaw, this is Ballmer’s primary computing device.



Even more interesting, though, is Shaw says one of Microsoft’s Windows 8 partners will sell the 80-inch tablet.

Microsoft has a very different philosophy when it comes to tablet computing. The company believes everything should have a touchscreen. That means you’re going to a see a lot of crazy form factors, not just massive displays, but also hybrid laptop/tablets.

Microsoft’s Windows boss Steven Sinofsky gave a few hints at what Windows 8 devices will look like in his recent “Building Windows 8” blog post.

