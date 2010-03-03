Steve Ballmer Has A Secret Twitter Account

When is Steve Ballmer getting on Twitter like his buddy Bill Gates? He says he’s already on there, in stealth mode.



Speaking to Danny Sullivan at SMX West in Santa Clara, Steve revealed he has a secret Twitter account that he uses to blast out the scores of his kid’s high school basketball games.

He also told Danny that’s he’s not sure it makes sense for Microsoft to purchase Twitter. He loves the Bing partnership with Twitter, but according to MarketWatch, he said “whether we need to own the company or not I think is far less clear.”

Steve added, “As an independent, they have a lot of value and a lot of credibility, I think, with their user community…Would they have that same credibility with the user community if they were captive? Not clear.”

