"If You Play Golf With Steve Ballmer And He Loses A Five-Cent Bet, He's Pissy For Next Week"

Photo: AP

Here’s a funny snapshot of Steve Ballmer’s temper from former employee Mark Lucovsky.Lucovsky left Microsoft to go work at Google in 2004. When he told Ballmer he was leaving, Ballmer said, “Just tell me it’s not Google.”



When Lucovsky said it was Google, Ballmer threw his chair across the room and screamed out, “Fucking Eric Schmidt is a fucking pussy. I’m going to fucking bury that guy, I have done it before, and I will do it again. I’m going to fucking kill Google.”

The story came to light thanks to a 2005 lawsuit between Microsoft and Google over the hiring of another employee.

In Wired, Lucovsky confirmed that the story was real, saying, “If you play golf with Steve and he loses a five-cent bet, he’s pissy for the next week. Should it surprise you that when I tell Steve I’m quitting and going to work for Google, he would get animated?”

Lucovsky is now working at VMWare building a new platform for software in the cloud.

Head over to Wired to read the full story on what he’s working on, and why he’s considered to be “in the top 99.9 percentile when it comes to engineers.”

