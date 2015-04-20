Steve Ballmer was going nuts at last night's Clippers game

Steve Ballmer absolutely loved his first Clippers game of the postseason Sunday night.

His Los Angeles Clippers, which he purchased for $US2 billion last May, defeated the reigning NBA champion San Antonio Spurs, 107-92.





The Clippers stars were out in full force, with Chris Paul and Blake Griffin combining for 58 points and Griffin pulling off some incredible emphatic dunks. Ballmer was spotted by TV cameras several times during the game as he was cheering wildly from the sidelines.

Ballmer’s Clippers face the Spurs again at home Wednesday night.

