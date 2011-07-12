Steve Ballmer Was Reading Tweets About His Speech While Backstage

Photo: Matt Rosoff

If you need any more proof that Twitter is becoming mainstream: Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer was reading tweets while backstage during his speech at the Microsoft Partner Conference this morning.During the first part of his talk he spilled some water on the stage.



As Windows marketing chief Tami Reller walked on to talk about Windows 8, he quietly warned her of the hazard.

Then, when he was backstage he saw a tweet from Ed Bott at ZDNet:

Tami Reller is telling the same story as Steve Ballmer, but IN HEELS. #wpc11 #likefredandginger

When Ballmer took the stage again, he explained the spill and said “the person who tweeted this” had no idea what danger Ballmer had actually put her in.

It was a funny moment, but shows how much Ballmer really does pay attention to what’s being said about him.

