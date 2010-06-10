Steve Ballmer Defenders Speak Out

Steve Ballmer is the punching bag du jour of the tech world.



After getting passed by Apple in market cap, we took a few pops at him, Adam Lashinsky hit him, and Dan Lyons also unloaded on him.

After watching their man get savaged, Ballmer defenders are starting to speak up. They point out Microsoft’s death has been predicted for years, and it’s still as strong as ever.

After seeing our slideshow of potential CEO replacements for Microsoft, one Microsoftie sneered to us, “We used to be considered evil, now we’re considered incompetent. It’ll be fun to watch it swing back eventually to evil.” In other words, Microsoft is just fine thank you very much, you dunce.

Another Ballmer defender wrote Adam Lashinsky at Fortune:

“The idea that all these Windows users are just stupid is a huge blind spot for people living in Silicon Valley. Look, people can complain about Microsoft and Steve. But the fact is for years people have been saying the PC and Windows are dead, and they’ve been wrong. The market has said for the past 10 years there is no growth upside for Microsoft, and boy have they grown revenue and profits. Off a huge base. So there is more to do, and Steve is honest about the challenges. In some circles, that might be called a good thing.”

All fair points! Any other Ballmer defenders out there want to speak up?

