If you missed the high-energy antics of former Microsoft CEO and now current Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, you’re in for quite a treat.

Ballmer was captured dancing like a maniac at a Clippers game.

The song is Fergie’s L.A.LOVE.

Check it out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.