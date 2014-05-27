Now Steve Ballmer Might Want To Buy The LA Clippers

REUTERS/Jason Redmond Former Microsoft Chief Executive Steve Ballmer

After former LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling was banned from the NBA for life, it seems that everyone has been jumping at the chance to buy the team. Last week, he agreed to let his estranged wife, Shelly, sell the team.

NBA superstars Yao Ming and Magic Johnson, and even Diddy, were all pegged as wanting to buy the Clippers. Oracle’s Larry Ellison was rumoured to be eyeing the team.

But a new report suggests that another big shot in the tech world wants to throw his hat into the ring: former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer.

TMZ is reporting that Ballmer met with Shelly on Sunday afternoon at her mansion in Malibu, California. And later, ESPN confirmed the meeting.

But the fate of the team’s location might still be up in the air. Ballmer lives in Seattle, but he told the Wall Street Journal, “If I get interested in the Clippers, it would be for Los Angeles.”

Still. This isn’t the first time Ballmer has wanted to buy and move a basketball team to Seattle. Last year, he was part of a group who wanted to buy the Kings and move them out of Sacramento.

And it looks like he has some competition:

