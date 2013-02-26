How Steve Ballmer Became Microsoft's CEO And What He Has To Do To Keep His Job

Steve Ballmer is one of the most interesting people in technology. As CEO of Microsoft, he runs one of the most valuable tech companies in the world. Yet, he’s rarely given any respect because he’s not a visionary founder like Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, or Larry Page.



In this video we give you an introduction to Ballmer. How he became CEO, why he’s mocked, and why those that mock him are underestimating him, as well as what he has to do to keep Microsoft relevant in the future.

