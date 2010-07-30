Steve Ballmer: Apple Has Sold More iPads Than I'd Like

Photo: Reuters

Speaking at Microsoft’s analyst day, CEO Steve Ballmer confessed Apple “sold more [iPads] than I’d like them to sell.”Credit to Ballmer for being honest.



He also says getting a slate computer done right is “one of the top issues on my mind.”

He’s working with hardware partners to fine tune Windows 7 so it can work with slates and tablets.

What will a Microsoft tablet look like? Well, Ballmer says we’ve “done a lot of work on ink and touch,” and he’d like to see those features integrated.

“They will be shipping as soon as they are ready. It has job one urgency around here, nobody’s sleeping at this point,” says Ballmer. He adds, “we are working with those partners, not just to deliver something, but to deliver products that people really want to go buy.”

While Ballmer was being humble, he also took a little shot at the iPad, saying “I don’t think there is one size that fits all…I’ve been to too many meetings with journalists who spent the first 10 minutes of the meeting setting up iPad to look like a laptop.”

