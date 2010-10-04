Steve Ballmer: Android Isn't Free, It Has A "Patent Fee"

Steve Ballmer says Windows mobile will be a “big” revenue opportunity for Microsoft in an interview with the WSJ.



How will Microsoft make money? Not simply through the sales of Windows Phone 7 licenses. But with search revenue, commerce revenue, and “subscription revenue from various entertainment or productivity experiences.”

The WSJ also asked if it’s hard to sell licenses for Windows considering Google gives away Android for free.

Ballmer’s reply: “Android has a patent fee. It’s not like Android’s free. You do have to licence patents. HTC’s signed a licence with us and you’re going to see licence fees clearly for Android as well as for Windows.”

