Steve Austin to referee at WrestleMania 27

Put the rumours to rest, it is official. Stone Cold Steve Austin will be the special guest referee for the Jerry Lawler vs. Michael Cole WrestleMania 27 match. Check out the video as Austin signs the contract and delivers Michael Cole a message on RAW.



Michael Cole promised all throughout the first hour of RAW that he would announce his special guest referee for the match. Cole finally made the announcement and teased Austin saying that the ref is a Texan and a former WWE champion. Instead he swerved the audience with JBL. The longest reigning WWE champion on SmackDown made his way to the ring and celebrated with Cole. Cole handed JBL the contract and all of the sudden glass broke and all hell broke loose.

Steve Austin made his way to the ring and the place went nuts for the long awaited Beer Drinking Rematch with JBL from 2006. Austin acknowledged the crowd and then nailed JBL with a Stone Cold Stunner. JBL dropped the contract out of his hand and hit the mat, Cole left the ring for the broadcast table, and Austin celebrated by drinking several beers.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.