Steve Austin Returning To WWE RAW

The Texas Rattlesnake is returning to WWE RAW. Stone Cold Steve Austin is being advertised locally for the three-hour RAW event on June 13. This would mark Austin’s fourth live WWE appearance this year, his most in four years.



I have no idea what the WWE Hall of Fame wrestler will do on June 13 but I don’t care. I always get excited to see Steve Austin on RAW. The timing is a bit strange though. The date comes one week after the conclusion of Tough Enough 2011. Without Tough Enough to promote, it is fair to start speculating what Austin is coming to RAW for in June.

The June RAW event will take place from Uniondale, New York at the Nassau Coliseum. As over as Steve Austin was and is to this day, he was a beast in the northeast. Northeast crowds love his attitude and Austin was always a big hit in the New York market. I am sure the crowd will be electric for the return of the former WWE champion.

