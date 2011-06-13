Steve Austin Hosts WWE All Star RAW Tonight

Stone Cold Steve Austin will be returning to his old stomping grounds tonight for WWE All Star Night. The Texas Rattlesnake will be the guest General Manager on tonight’s three-hour WWE RAW.



I don’t care if he is wrestling or not, but there is something about seeing Steve Austin on RAW that still gets me excited. Yes his act has gotten a bit stale over the last couple of years but there is just a magic in the air whenever he takes the centre stage on RAW. Tonight should be no exception.

Even better tonight is that the show will be taking place live in Long Island, New York at the Nassau Coliseum. While Austin is a worldwide favourite among WWE fans, he is exceptionally popular in the northeast. Additionally, the New York area fans are generally a loud bunch so the combination of a frenzied audience and Austin back in New York should be electrifying.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.