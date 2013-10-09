School Official Charged With Tampering With Evidence In Steubenville Rape Case

A 53-year-old information technology official at Steubenville City Schools has been indicted in connection with an August 2012 rape that scandalized the Ohio town,

Attorney General Mike DeWine has announced.

William Rhinaman was indicted on these counts, according to DeWine:

Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony

Obstructing Justice, a fifth-degree felony

Obstructing Official Business, a second-degree misdemeanour

Perjury, a third-degree felony

Defendants Trent Mays, 17, and Ma’lik Richmond, 16, of Steubenville, Ohio, were found guilty in March in connection with the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl that was immortalised on social media. The case captured national attention, as Mays and Richmond were football players in a Rustbelt town that glorified the sport.

Rhinaman is the first adult to be indicted, and DeWine hinted there are more indictments to come.

“This is the first indictment in an ongoing grand jury investigation,” he said in a statement. “Our goal remains to uncover the truth, and our investigation continues.”

