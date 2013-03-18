GUILTY: Verdict Handed Down In Steubenville High School Rape Case

Trent Mays (left) and Ma’lik Richmond (right)

Photo: REUTERS/pool

A judge has ruled that two high school football players are “adjudicated delinquent” after being accused of raping a 16-year-old girl during a night of partying last summer.A ruling of being “adjudicated delinquent” is akin to a guilty ruling.



Trent Mays, 17, and Ma’lik Richmond, 16, were charged with penetrating the girl with their fingers — first in a car and then in the basement of a house — while out partying Aug. 12.

The defendants have been sentenced to a juvenile detention facility until they turn 21 and are required to register as sex offenders.

“She was substantially impaired, and they treated her like a toy,” prosecutor Marianne Hemmeter argued.

defence attorney Walter Madison contended that the girl has a history of heavy drinking and telling lies while highlighting inconsistencies in the accounts of various witnesses.

The case has shed light on the Steubenville, Ohio, a steel town of4 0 miles west of Pittsburgh, ever since photos, videos, and tweets documenting the assault and its aftermath surfaced.The evidence was overwhelming — including heartbreaking texts from the unnamed victim and texts from Mays saying that their football coach “took care of it.”

The two defendants could be jailed until they turn 21, when they would be released.

