The 16 Biggest Moments In Steroids History

At the turn of the last century, the marathon was considered to be at the limits of human endurance, prompting what was perhaps the Olympics' first doping 'scandal.'

Thomas Hicks, a British-born American, was flagging late in the race, when his handler stepped in to give him brandy and an injection of strychnine -- a.k.a., rat poison.

The drug stimulated muscles, but only briefly, prompting his handler to give him another shot that was just enough to get him across the finish line, where he collapsed. (Another injection probably would have killed him.)

Hicks actually crossed the finish line second, but it was later determined that the man who won had ridden in a car over most of the course, which is probably the ultimate performance enhancer.