DAVID STERN: If There's No NBA Lockout Deal By Tuesday, We Won't See Games On Christmas

David Stern appeared on “Mic’d Up with Mike Francessa” to counter Billy Hunter’s appearance the day before. And when asked about the possibility of playing games by Christmas, Stern said that would be unlikely if there is no deal in place by Tuesday.The owners and players’ representatives will meet with a federal mediator on Tuesday.



“Tuesday is a really big deal. It’s time to make the deal,” Stern said. “If we don’t make it on Tuesday, my gut tells me we won’t be playing on Christmas Day.”

Stern feels the big threat is that if no deal is reached with the mediator, that the two sides will grow further apart. If there is no deal on Tuesday, “we potentially have a spiraling of situations where we have worsening proposals from both sides,” said Stern.

A day earlier, Hunter accused Stern of wanting a lockout and a canceled season from the beginning.

