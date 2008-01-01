Jakob Lodwick And David Karp's Mysterious 'Norbum' Solved?

Ex-IAC mogul Jakob Lodwick (one of our SA 100) and Tumblr mogul David Karp are up to something, Allen Stern says, and whatever it is prompted Lodwick to register multiple domains containing the word “Norbum.” What are Lodwick and Karp doing? Help Allen solve the mystery! (Updated at 5:40 p.m.; see below)

YET ANOTHER UPDATE: David Karp tells us he has nothing to do with Norbum, and isn’t working with Jakob except on Tumblr, where Jakob is an investor. And Jakob says that while he’s registered several URLs using variations on Norbum, Norbum.org isn’t one of his. We’re sorry about the ensuing mess.

From CenterNetworks:When Jakob Lodwick left was fired from Vimeo earlier this month, I immediately predicted that Lodwick would be working with Tumblr founder David Karp. It seems this might be closer to reality with some investigative journalism just completed by regular CN visitor and author, James Thomas.



This past Saturday, Lodwick posted about some new domains that he registered… This is where Thomas went to work. After some Columbo-type maneuvers, we know the full names of some of the domains that Lodwick registered:

norbum.com

norbum.us

norbums.com

norbumist.com

norbumist.org

norbumists.com

norbumists.org

norbumism.com

norbumism.org

Anyone know what a Norbum is? Let’s complete the picture before the new year rings!

Update @ 5:04: From a reader:

Norbum is an anagram for Mob Run. If you know your Lodwick history you know that Vimeo was actually an anagram for Movie. Jakob’s new project involves crowd sourcing. Depending on what project this is (he’s working on multiple) this could be his idea for a bar without alcohol that he hinted to on his blog. or some other open source project.

Update @ 5:40: Karp says:

“They’re onto us.”

“The only thing I can say right now is that it has something to do with this.”

Follow-up: Hank Williams: Jakob Lodwick and David Karp Are arseholes

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.