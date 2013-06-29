David Stern Masterfully Taunts Hecklers At The NBA Draft: 'The Boo Is An American Sign Of Respect'

NBA commissioner David Stern announced the final NBA Draft of his career last night in Brooklyn.



He is retiring next February, meaning last night was the last time fans could lustily boo him every single time he stepped to the podium to announce a draft pick, which has become one of the league’s great tradition.

Stern was in rare form last night. He taunted the crowd with long pauses, waving his hand, and saying little things like, “I can’t hear you.”

He loved every minute of it.

Before the 21st pick, he told the booing crowd, “We’ve had to explain to our international audience that the boo is an American sign of respect.”

Brilliant (more below):

Here’s a supercut of all the times he got booed last night (via Deadspin):

But when he came out to announce his last draft pick ever, he was given a rousing standing ovation. Awesome moment:

