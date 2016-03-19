7 steps to negotiate a raise, from a 28-year-old who made a $30,000 leap

Seven months ago, Claudia Telles was making $41,000 a year working for a Chicago-based hospital.

Today, she’s at the same institution with a different role — she transitioned from the business operations team on the academic side of things to being a quality specialist on the hospital side — and receiving a much higher annual salary: $72,000.

How did the 28-year-old make more than a $30,000 leap within the same company?

She played her cards flawlessly when the money conversation surfaced during the interview process. “Negotiation is nerve wracking, especially because you don’t do it every day, or even weekly or monthly,” she tells Business Insider. “But a five minute conversation can be an extra $5,000 or $10,000 in your pocket.”

We asked Telles for her top tips when it comes to negotiating the compensation you deserve.

