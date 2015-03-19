7'1", 300-pound 'Chinese Shaq' destroys Stephon Marbury with a dunk

Ex-NBA player Stephon Marbury has had a wildly successful career in China since joining the Beijing Ducks in 2011.

He’s currently taking on the Liaoning Flying Leopards in the CBA finals. If the Ducks win it’d be their third title in four years. On Tuesday Beijing evened the series at 2-2 with a 111-110 win.

Marbury had 36 points in the win, but he was also on the receiving end of a vicious dunk by Liaoning’s Han Dejun, BallIsLife points out.

Absolutely destroyed him:

Goodness:

Han, still just 25 years old, is 7’1″ tall and weighs 300 pounds. The Asia-centric basketball blog Basketball Buddha called him “The Chinese Shaq” in January.

His celebration was tremendous:

Here’s the full video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.