Stephon Marbury Is Happy To Be In China Because It Makes Financial Sense

There are eight seconds left in a tied game between the Foshan Dralions and Jilin Tigers, Chinese Basketball Association rivals. Foshan’s biggest star, Stephon Marbury, has the ball at the top of the key. The fans at Foshan’s stadium are nervous, having watched their 33-year-old point guard lead his Dralions (an amalgam of dragons and lions) to a 21-point first-half advantage but then, with a string of errant jumpers and an untimely technical (for shoving a pesky defender), allow the Tigers to get back in the game. Marbury stares down his man for a couple seconds, then goes hard to his right. His defender keeps up, but the former NBA All-Star bumps his way into the key, throws up an off-balanced, falling-away, high-arching floater that caroms off the backboard through the hoop with three seconds left on the clock. One defensive stop later, and the Dralions, one of the youngest teams in Asia’s premiere basketball league, are celebrating a victory that pushes their record to 4–6. The fans are ecstatic, chanting “Ma Bu Li” — Chinese characters for “Marbury” — and the hero of the night stands centre court, soaking in the love.



