Michael Jordan Is A Sell-Out According To Stephon Marbury's Latest Rant

Michael Jordan is proving to be an easy target in the NBA lockout. And now it is Stephon Marbury who has taken the most vocal shots yet at His Airness, calling him a “sell-out.”



Marbury took to Twitter to air his grievances with the way Jordan is handling the CBA negotiations.

Micheal Fake Jordan is a sell out. Period. He forgot which hole he came out of. I said it “Stephon X Marbury”…MJ went from MJ the black cat to a guy who forgot he was a player. Sell your team if you can’t make a profit.. Your just a regular dude now!

Of course, it is not clear why Marbury is so upset about the negotiations. He hasn’t played in the NBA since 2009. But we might suggest he avoid Jordan in any future pick-up games.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.