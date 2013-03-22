'Twilight' Author Stephenie Meyer Unveils Dramatic Weightloss

“Twilight” author Stephenie Meyer revealed a much svelter look at Tuesday night’s premiere of “The Host,” based on her 2008 science-fiction romance novel.



“It’s kind of an alien love story,” director Andrew Niccol has told People of the film, while Meyers said this week that she “feels guilty” about “Twilight” stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart’s fame pain.

“If they had the choice, I’ve no idea if they’d even do ‘Twilight’ again. I just don’t know. I think this has all come at a heavy price,” lamented the author.

Meyer hopes the same won’t become of “The Host” actors Saoirse Ronan, Max Irons, Diane Kruger and Emily Browning.

But while on the red carpet for the film’s Hollywood premiere, the 39-year-old author, who’s worth a reported $170 million, looked happier and healthier than ever.

Here’s what Meyer looked like in June 2010 at the premiere of “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”:

And here’s what Meyer looked like three years later at Tuesday’s L.A. premiere of “The Host”:

