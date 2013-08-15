'Twilight' Author Stephenie Meyer Says She Is 'So Over' The Franchise

Andrew H. Walker/Getty For me, it’s not a happy place to be,’ the multi-millionaire author says of her popular vampire saga.

“Twilight” author Stephenie Meyer has the b

lockbuster book and film franchiseto thank for her success and reported

$US125 million fortune.

But she isn’t necessarily happy with it.

“I am so over it. For me, it’s not a happy place to be,” Meyer told Variety of the super successful book and film series. “I get further away every day.”

But “Twilight” fans shouldn’t go crying into their pillows just yet, as Meyer says she hasn’t completely ruled out writing another instalment of the popular vampire series.

“What I would probably do is three paragraphs on my blog saying which of the characters died,” she says, adding, “I’m interested in spending time in other worlds.”

In the meantime, Meyer has shifted career gears and is currently a producer on the Keri Russell film “Austenland” — the first movie to be released from her new production company, Fickle Fish.

Fickle Fish is also developing adaptations of a pair of ghost stories — Lois Duncan’s “Down a Dark Hall” and Kendare Blake’s “Anna Dressed in Blood”

