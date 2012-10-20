One Of The Columbia Students Busted In That Huge Drug Sting Will Be On Rock centre Tonight

Remember the massive drug sting that busted 5 Columbia students almost two years ago? Well one of those students, Jose Stephen Perez a.k.a. Stephen Vincenzo, will appear on Rock centre tonight (h/t IvyGate).



Undercover cops bought around $11,000 of LSD, cocaine, marijuana and Adderall from the frat boys, according to NY Post reports at the time. That’s serious business, and according to Gawker, Vincenzo was the party-boy ringleader of the bunch.

The interview really centres around the abuse of adderall by college students which Vincenzo tells Rock centre is like “academic steroids.”

Check out the clip of the interview below:



