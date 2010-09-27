Meet Stephen Traubner, Citi's $30 Million Man

Stephen and Leticia, his wife. (Courtesy of New York Social Diary)

Vikram Pandit‘s measly $1 salary looks so sad next to other Citi employees’ rich pay packages shown in a new 8K form filed by Citi at the end of last week.The best deal is going to Stephen Trauber, who could earn up to $30 million over the next three years in his new job at Citi.



UBS‘s former chief energy trader, who Citi poached from UBS’ Houston office not even two weeks ago, was, according to the Wall Street Journal, convinced to jump ship for the same pay package as John Havens, the highest earner reported in Citi’s latest 8K.

Other top earners (all in stock):

John C. Gerspach, Chief Financial Officer – $347,222/month

Edward J. Kelly, III, Vice Chairman – $500,000/month

John Havens, Chief Executive Officer, Institutional Clients Group – $750,000/month

Manuel Medina-Mora, Chief Executive Officer, Consumer Banking for the Americas and Chairman of the Global Consumer Council (who’s apparently a Pandit-replacement contender)- $620,909/month

Alberto J. Verme, Chief Executive Officer, Europe, Middle East and Africa – $502,365/month

As you can see, Traubner is earning a higher monthly stock salary than every other executive, including the firm’s CEO and CFO. And $30 million over three years is likely only his base salary; Traubner can probably expect to earn a portion of the profits he brings in for Citi.

Via Dealbook

